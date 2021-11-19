3 Ways Of Knowing If The Diet Is Fad Or Fab: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Explains

Choose fab diets over fad diets

There is a growing trend to try food that promises quick results for weight loss. While some of these foods may be good, many are not effective in the long run and people tend to gain weight again after a period of time. It is necessary to eat the right kind of food to ensure that the weight-loss process does not sap our energy. There's a difference between a good diet plan and a fad diet. A fad diet is a trendy weight-loss plan but typically not healthy. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says a fad diet leads to a decrease in the weight-to-strength ratio and gives rise to health issues.

Rujuta has shared some tips in an Instagram post on ways to identify a fad diet plan. Here is what she had to say:

1) Does it single out one nutrient? Which means does your diet plan tell you to pick one nutrient or avoid a nutrient? For instance, if your diet plan tells you in terms of “good food” (protein and fats) and “bad food” (carbohydrates and sugar), then it is likely a fad diet.

2) Is the diet based on cultural appropriation? In other words, is it a diet plan that takes something from one culture and amplifies it? Take, for example, a spice and fast. If you were doing one fast a month or taking haldi in some dishes, but suddenly you changed the pattern to multiple fasts and no or double the amount of haldi, then it is a fad diet plan.

3) Does it ask you to measure the food you take or your weight or the steps you take? You don't need to weigh everything on a scale such as the quantity of poha, rice, etc, you eat. Doing so will not lead to weight loss but create health problems, Rujuta says.

Rujuta says a diet plan must accommodate four Cs — common sense, culture, cuisine, and climate. A diet that accommodates all these things is a sustainable diet and can give you desired results. The nutritionist often shares valuable insights on how to manage diet and maintain good health.

Every now and then, new weight-loss diets appear that promise the ultimate level of success. However, if you're on a weight-loss regime, you need to remember one thing — the best diet is the one that just doesn't promise quick results but comes with both short-term and long-term benefits.

