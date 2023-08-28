3 Reasons Why You Must Eat Breakfast: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar Explains

Eating a healthy breakfast can help control blood sugar levels

Breakfast is an essential meal of the day. Skipping breakfast is associated with several health issues that can affect your day-to-day activities. A healthy and filling breakfast provides you with optimal energy to kick-start your day. It helps you maintain a healthy weight and regulates your blood sugar levels. Recently, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar took to Instagram and shared 3 reasons why you should eat breakfast every day. Let's take a look at these health benefits of eating a wholesome breakfast.

3 amazing health benefits of eating breakfast

"Skipping breakfast is never a good idea. Invariably leads to eating a lot later in the day. Not to mention more caffeine (more cigarettes in case of smokers), more cravings and more crankiness. Not good for your health, nor does it magically help to knock off more weight. Simply, eat sensibly," Rujuta wrote in the caption of the video.

1. Helps in effective weight loss

"Studies have shown the difference between, morning load and evening load of calories. If you skip breakfast, you'll consume more calories at lunch or dinner, which can hamper your weight loss process," the nutritionist said in the video.

On the other hand, if you start your day with a healthy and filling breakfast, the calorie distribution throughout the day remains optimal. Distributing calories as per meal helps in effective weight loss.

2. Helps prevent consumption of unhealthy calories

People who skip breakfast are more likely to experience cravings in the night. These cravings then make you consume more calories than required.

Usually, late-night cravings make you eat unhealthy foods with minimum nutritional value.

3. Keeps hunger and anger at bay

Do you get angry when you are hungry? It is called hangry.

Hangry means a state of anger caused by not eating enough food. To avoid this in the morning, it is essential to start your day with a filling breakfast.

