3 Common Diet Misakes That Are Negatively Affecting Your Overall Health

In our quest to look good and stay fit, we often come across numerous sayings, trends and tips that we blindly follow. However, it is important to remember that not everything we hear and read is actually beneficial for our health. It's easy to get caught up in fad diets, quick-fix solutions, or unverified advice that promises instant results. Achieving and maintaining good health requires a balanced approach that has proper nutrition at its centre. Nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary recently posted an Instagram reel to raise awareness about the same. In the video, she talked about three different health misconceptions.

In the caption of her video, Rashi Chowdhary shared a detailed list of do's and don'ts. Here is what the nutritionist said:

1. Too much fruit is not okay

Consuming more than 100 grams of fruit at once can lead to a rapid increase in sugar levels. While fruits are nutritious, it's essential to be mindful of the amount you consume. Excess of fruits is bad for hormonal imbalances, stubborn weight, high insulin levels, or issues like PCOS. Unless you engage in regular intense workouts or lead a highly active lifestyle, more than necessary fruit consumption may provide an excess of sugar. It's crucial to find the right balance between fruit intake and your daily energy expenditure.

2. Dairy is not good for acne-prone skin

For many individuals, dairy and acne don't mix well. Growth hormones present in dairy products can lead to inflammation, clogged pores and acne breakouts. Lowering dairy consumption, especially products with synthetic hormones and antibiotics, can help alleviate gut issues that contribute to acne.

3. Zero-fat or low-fat packaged foods are not healthy

Ready-to-eat foods often contain unhealthy additives. Including good fats in the diet promotes healthy skin, stable blood sugar levels and robust brain health. Check nutritional labels for the quantity and quality of fats to make informed choices.

It is important to tailor your lifestyle choices to suit the demands of your health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.