A 27-year-old laboratory worker has died in Russia's Siberian region after reportedly developing a severe illness suspected to be pneumonic plague. This is a rare but potentially life-threatening infectious disease that affects the lungs. According to reports, the woman worked at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute. She was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Shelekhov, near Irkutsk, with symptoms of severe pneumonia and was placed on ventilator support. She died on October 2, 2026, after spending several days in the hospital.

Following the incident, nearly 200 people who may have come into contact with the woman have been placed under medical observation. According to a report in The Moscow Times, the 27-year-old told medical staff that she had accidentally broken a test tube containing live plague bacteria while collecting samples. Russian authorities have said that identified contacts are being monitored and that their initial test results were negative.

What Is Pneumonic Plague?

Pneumonic plague is a severe form of plague caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis. Unlike bubonic plague, which mainly affects the lymph nodes, pneumonic plague infects the lungs and can cause serious breathing difficulties. Plague is a zoonotic disease, which means it can spread from animals to humans. The bacteria are commonly found in small mammals and their fleas. Pneumonic plague is concerning because it can also spread directly from one person to another through infectious respiratory droplets.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), pneumonic plague can progress rapidly and become fatal if treatment is delayed. However, early diagnosis and antibiotic treatment can improve the chances of survival.

Symptoms Of Pneumonic Plague

Symptoms can develop quickly, sometimes within 24 hours of infection. Spotting the condition early is important because the disease can worsen rapidly. Common symptoms include:

High fever and chills: The infection can cause a sudden rise in body temperature, along with chills and weakness.

The infection can cause a sudden rise in body temperature, along with chills and weakness. Persistent cough: A person may develop a severe cough that can produce sputum, sometimes containing blood.

A person may develop a severe cough that can produce sputum, sometimes containing blood. Difficulty breathing: As the lungs get infected, breathing may become difficult, and the person may experience shortness of breath.

As the lungs get infected, breathing may become difficult, and the person may experience shortness of breath. Chest pain: Inflammation and infection in the lungs can cause pain or discomfort, particularly while coughing or breathing deeply.

Inflammation and infection in the lungs can cause pain or discomfort, particularly while coughing or breathing deeply. Headache and body aches: Some people may experience headaches, muscle pain and a general feeling of being unwell.

Some people may experience headaches, muscle pain and a general feeling of being unwell. Extreme weakness: The infection can cause fatigue and may progress to severe illness in a short period.

Anyone experiencing sudden, severe breathing difficulties with fever and a persistent cough, particularly after a possible exposure, should seek urgent medical attention.

How Does Pneumonic Plague Spread?

Pneumonic plague can spread through respiratory droplets released when an infected person coughs. People nearby may inhale these infectious particles and become infected. The bacteria can also reach the lungs when plague spreads from another part of the body. For example, bubonic plague, which usually develops after an infected flea bite, can progress to pneumonic plague. Also, direct contact with infected bodily fluids or contaminated materials can transmit the bacteria.

Complications Of Pneumonic Plague

Pneumonic plague can cause serious complications if there isn't prompt treatment. These include:

Respiratory failure: Severe lung infection can prevent the body from receiving enough oxygen.

Severe lung infection can prevent the body from receiving enough oxygen. Sepsis: The infection may trigger a dangerous response throughout the body, potentially damaging organs.

The infection may trigger a dangerous response throughout the body, potentially damaging organs. Organ failure: If the infection progresses, vital organs may stop functioning properly.

If the infection progresses, vital organs may stop functioning properly. Death: Untreated pneumonic plague can become fatal within a short time.

How Is Pneumonic Plague Diagnosed And Treated?

Doctors may suspect the disease based on symptoms, possible exposure and a patient's medical history. Laboratory testing is needed to confirm the infection. Samples such as sputum or blood may be tested for Yersinia pestis.

Antibiotics are the main treatment for plague. Treatment should begin as soon as the disease is suspected rather than waiting for confirmation. Patients with severe illness may also need oxygen, breathing support and other hospital care. People who have had close contact with an infected person may need monitoring and preventive antibiotics, depending on their exposure.

Can Pneumonic Plague Be Prevented?

Although the disease is serious, several precautions can reduce the risk of infection:

Avoid contact with sick or dead animals: Do not handle animal carcasses, particularly in areas where plague is known to occur.

Do not handle animal carcasses, particularly in areas where plague is known to occur. Prevent flea bites: Use appropriate insect repellents and other protective measures in areas where infected fleas may be present.

Use appropriate insect repellents and other protective measures in areas where infected fleas may be present. Follow laboratory safety protocols: Laboratory workers must use suitable protective equipment and follow strict procedures while handling infectious samples.

Laboratory workers must use suitable protective equipment and follow strict procedures while handling infectious samples. Maintain distance from suspected cases: Avoid close, unprotected contact with people suspected of having pneumonic plague and follow instructions from healthcare professionals.

Avoid close, unprotected contact with people suspected of having pneumonic plague and follow instructions from healthcare professionals. Seek early medical attention: Prompt assessment after a possible exposure can help ensure timely testing, treatment or preventive medication.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.