In every Indian household, the kitchen cabinet is incomplete without a container with the aromatic fragrance of green cardamom. It is known as the ‘queen of spices', and inside the green shell, the small black seeds have a warm, slightly pungent, and highly aromatic flavour somewhat resembling that of camphor. Green cardamom, or choti elaichi, is more than just an aromatic addition to the masala chai or festive biryani. For ages, traditional Indian medicine has relied on the health benefits of green cardamom to treat a variety of ailments. Today, modern science is finally catching up with what traditional medicine always knew: this tiny pod is a nutritional powerhouse.

10 Health Benefits Of Green Cardamom Or Choti Elachi

1. Superior Digestive Support

One of the most well-known health benefits of green cardamom is its ability to promote the digestive process. In India, eating a few pods of choti elaichi after a heavy meal is a common ritual. Research in the Indian Journal of Medical Research suggests that green cardamom contains compounds that stimulate the secretion of bile acids in the stomach, aiding in the breakdown of fats.

Furthermore, green cardamon has benefits for those who are suffering from stomach ulcers. Studies conducted in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology and World Journal of Gastroenterology indicate that cardamom extracts can reduce the size of gastric ulcers and even protect the gut lining from harmful bacteria like helicobacter pylori.

2. Management Of High Blood Pressure

Hypertension is a growing concern in India, as, until now in 2026, the data reflects that nearly one in every three Indian adults is living with high blood pressure. According to The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology, the total number of people living with hypertension in India is estimated to be approximately 315 million. This represents a prevalence rate of roughly 35.5% across the country. However, the health benefits of green cardamom offer a natural way to support heart health. Here is what a study indicated and how green cardamom helps the body:

A notable study in the Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics involving patients with Stage 1 hypertension showed that consuming green cardamom powder daily led to a significant decrease in blood pressure.

The high antioxidant content in choti elaichi acts as a natural diuretic (helps your body flush out extra water and salt). It encourages urination, which helps the body remove excess water and salt, effectively lowering the pressure on the arterial walls.

3. Powerful Antioxidant Properties

The health benefits of green cardamom are largely attributed to its rich profile of phytonutrients and essential oils. As per the Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics, these antioxidants fight oxidative stress, which is responsible for premature ageing and various chronic diseases. For the average Indian living in high-pollution urban areas, incorporating green cardamon into the diet provides a layer of cellular protection against environmental toxins.

4. Natural Oral Hygiene

Long before commercial peppermint gums existed, Indians used green cardamon as a mouth freshener. The health benefits of green cardamom extend to oral health by neutralising dental bacteria. In the Ethnobotanical Leaflets, the essential oil ‘cineole', found in green cardamom, is a potent antiseptic that kills the bacteria responsible for bad breath and cavities. That is why chewing on choti elaichi daily ensures a cleaner mouth and healthier gums.

5. Respiratory Health And Congestion

With the changing seasons in India, respiratory issues like asthma and bronchitis often flare up. The health benefits of green cardamom include its role as a natural bronchodilator (opens up your breathing tubes). In Fundamental and Clinical Pharmacology, green cardamom helps increase airflow to the lungs by relaxing the tracheal tissues. Whether you consume it in a warm kadha or tea, it helps in clearing phlegm and easing chest congestion.

6. Anti-Inflammatory Effects

Chronic inflammation is the root cause of many lifestyle diseases, and that is why it needs to be addressed by dietary interventions. The health benefits of green cardamom include its ability to inhibit inflammatory markers in the body. Indian clinical observations in the International Food Research Journal suggest that regular consumption of green cardamom may help reduce joint pain and muscle soreness, making it an excellent dietary addition for those with inflammatory conditions.

Nutrient Component and its corresponding health benefit is as follows:

Manganese: Supports bone health and metabolism which makes it sought after for daily consumption.

Iron: Aids in red blood cell production and can be used in multiple ways, but its absorption rate varies.

Fibre: Improves gut motility and digestion, that is why it is added to rich and heavy meals.

Potassium: Regulates heart rate and blood pressure, which makes it a healthy spice.

7. Aid in Weight Loss

For many on a fitness journey, the health benefits of green cardamom for weight loss are a welcome discovery. In Lipids in Health and Disease, green cardamom is known to boost metabolism (how your body processes foods and breaks them down into energy). By improving the body's ability to burn fat and preventing the accumulation of lipids in the liver, this spice supports a healthy body mass index. It also prevents bloating, ensuring a flatter stomach and better nutrient absorption.

8. Detoxification and Liver Health

The liver is the body's primary filtration system that needs to function properly. The health benefits of green cardamom involve enhancing the liver's detoxification enzymes. Through its regular use, green cardamom, as per Lipids in Health and Disease, helps flush out toxins from the bloodstream. When you consume too many spicy and oily foods, cardamom acts as a buffer that helps the liver process toxins more efficiently.

9. Mental Health And Anxiety Relief

Emerging research highlights the health benefits of green cardamom for mental well-being. The aroma of green cardamom has a calming effect on the nervous system, as per the Journal of Complementary and Integrative Medicine. Aromatherapy using cardamom oil is often used in India to reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Additionally, drinking cardamom-infused water can provide a sense of relaxation after a stressful day.

10. Regulating Blood Sugar Levels

While more human-centric trials are underway in India, preliminary studies show that the health benefits of green cardamom include better glycaemic control. In the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders, green cardamom may help in increasing insulin sensitivity, making it a promising spice for those managing Type 2 diabetes.

How To Maximise The Health Benefits Of Green Cardamom

To enjoy the full spectrum of green cardamom health benefits, it is best to use the whole pod rather than pre-packaged powder, which may lose its essential oils over time.

Morning Tea : Approximately crush two pods of green cardamom and add them to your morning tea.

: Approximately crush two pods of green cardamom and add them to your morning tea. Cardamom Water : Soak pods in water overnight and drink it on an empty stomach to boost metabolism.

: Soak pods in water overnight and drink it on an empty stomach to boost metabolism. Cooking: Use it in lentils, curries, and rice dishes to enhance flavour and digestion.

Side Effects Of Green Cardamom

The most significant medical warning associated with green cardamom is that it is a powerful cholagogue (it stimulates the gallbladder to release bile). Here are the main reasons why you should be careful with your cardamon consumption habits:

Pain and Discomfort : It can cause a "gallstone colic", or sharp pain, in individuals with existing gallstones. The increased movement of the gallbladder can cause a stone to shift and block the bile duct.

: It can cause a "gallstone colic", or sharp pain, in individuals with existing gallstones. The increased movement of the gallbladder can cause a stone to shift and block the bile duct. Excessive Acidity or Heartburn : As green cardamom is usually great for digestion, its warming nature in Ayurveda means that in very high doses, it can stimulate too much gastric acid. For individuals with severe Acid Reflux or GERD, this might result in a burning sensation in the chest or throat.

: As green cardamom is usually great for digestion, its warming nature in Ayurveda means that in very high doses, it can stimulate too much gastric acid. For individuals with severe Acid Reflux or GERD, this might result in a burning sensation in the chest or throat. Allergic Reactions (Contact Dermatitis): Though rare, some people are sensitive to the terpenes (like limonene) found in the oil of green cardamon.

(Contact Dermatitis): Though rare, some people are sensitive to the terpenes (like limonene) found in the oil of green cardamon. Symptoms : Skin rashes, hives, or a slight swelling of the tongue if chewed in large quantities.

: Skin rashes, hives, or a slight swelling of the tongue if chewed in large quantities. Respiratory Sensitivity : In rare cases, inhaling pure cardamom essential oil can trigger an allergic cough in sensitive individuals.

: In rare cases, inhaling pure cardamom essential oil can trigger an allergic cough in sensitive individuals. Possible Drug Interactions : If you are using green cardamom benefits as a supplement (powders or extracts), be cautious as it can interact with blood Thinners as cardamom has a fibrinolytic effect (it thins the blood slightly). So, taking it with drugs like aspirin or warfarin might increase the risk of bruising. It can also interfere with liver medications as it speeds up liver enzymes, it may change how quickly your body processes certain pharmaceutical drugs.

: If you are using green cardamom benefits as a supplement (powders or extracts), be cautious as it can interact with blood Thinners as cardamom has a fibrinolytic effect (it thins the blood slightly). So, taking it with drugs like aspirin or warfarin might increase the risk of bruising. It can also interfere with liver medications as it speeds up liver enzymes, it may change how quickly your body processes certain pharmaceutical drugs. Pregnancy and Breastfeeding: Consult a medical professional before starting consumption and for a safe dose.

The health benefits of green cardamom are vast and backed by both Ayurvedic and modern Indian clinical studies. From protecting your heart to ensuring a healthy gut, green cardamom is truly a medicinal gem. By making this simple spice a staple in your daily diet, you are choosing a path of natural wellness and longevity.

