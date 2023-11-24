Intern Doctor, Medical Students Expelled After Fight At Guwahati Bar

The fight broke out at a city bar on Thursday night (Representational)

An intern doctor and two students were expelled from government-run Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here for six months on Friday over allegations of indulging in a drunken brawl at a bar, the principal said. They have also been expelled from the GMCH hostel for lifetime, while disciplinary action has also been initiated against 15 other inmates of the same hostel, he said.

GMCH principal Dr Achyut Baishya said the trio was part of the fight at a city bar on Thursday night as per their own admission, while 14 others had gone to the spot on receiving information of the incident.

"The intern doctor and three students had gone to the bar around 7.30 pm yesterday, where three of them had alcohol. One of the accompanying student only had dinner but did not drink. According to their own statements, an altercation started between them and the bar staff over bill payment," he said.

One of the injured students is undergoing treatment at GMCH, the principal added.

"They called up their hostel mates around 11 pm and 14 of the boys rushed there. But according to preliminary findings, the 14 boys were not involved in the fight," he said.

Dr Baishya said that based on confessions by the intern doctor and two students who had consumed alcohol, they have been expelled from the college for six months and from the hostel for a lifetime with immediate effect.

The fourth student who had accompanied them and the other 14 students who reached later have also been expelled from the hostel for three months with immediate effect, he added.

"When they were informed about the brawl over phone, these 14 students should have alerted their higher-ups instead of rushing themselves as permission is needed to leave the hostel in the night. Hence, action has been taken against them too," he said.

All the students were inmates of hostel number 4, new block, the principal added.

Dr Baishya also that stricter punishment will be meted out to the students if police, which has registered a case in this regard, find evidence of their further involvement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)