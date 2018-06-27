CISF Transfers Cop Who Strip-Searched Pregnant Woman At Guwahati Airport

The CISF statement said that the sub-inspector who did the strip-search was new (Representational)

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday said that the woman Sub-Inspector, who allegedly strip-searched a pregnant lady at Guwahati airport has been transferred from screening duty to training.

"CISF woman Sub-Inspector has been transferred from screening duty to training. CISF has expressed regret on the behalf of woman Sub-Inspector to the complainant," the CISF said in a statement.

The CISF also assured that the matter will be enquired thoroughly.

"CISF has taken cognizance of victim's complaint and the matter was enquired into. A new Sub-Inspector was deployed for conducting the screening duty," the CISF added.

Reportedly, the incident took place on June 24 when the woman and her husband were at the Guwahati airport to take a flight to New Delhi.