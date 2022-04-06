Assam Labourer Buys Scooty Using Coins Saved For 8 years

He had stored coins in piggy banks for the last eight years. (Representational)

In an inspiring story, a daily wage labourer of Guwahati, Upen Roy has finally fulfilled his 10-year-old dream after he has bought a new scooty by using his stored coins.

Mr Upen, a resident of the Boragaon area in Guwahati city on Tuesday bought a white colour scooty in coins that were carried to the showroom in a sack.

He has been saving the coins of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5 and Rs 10 since 2014.

"I collected the coins since 2014. Finally, my dream has been fulfilled. 10 years ago, I thought that I will buy a motorcycle or scooty. When my collection has amounted to Rs 1.5 lakh, I decided to buy a scooty by using a portion of my collection. I am now very happy," Mr Upen said.

