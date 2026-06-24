"Lack Of Civic Sense": Video Of Brahmaputra Bridge Party Draws Sharp Reactions

A late-night birthday party held on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge has triggered widespread public anger on social media after videos of the incident went viral. The footage, which shows a group of people blocking a vital transport corridor to celebrate, has sparked a fierce online debate about public safety, wealth privilege, and a lack of civic responsibility.

The controversy began when videos surfaced online showing a gathering in the early hours of June 22nd. A section of the road was decorated with balloons and party materials, while several vehicles were parked directly on the bridge.

Social media users quickly reacted to the footage with sharp criticism. Many expressed frustration over the dangerous nature of the event. One user pointed out the unnecessary risk, writing that birthdays do not need bridges and that risk management applies to life choices just as much as it does to financial portfolios. Other commenters focused on a broader social issue, with one person stating that Indians lack basic civic sense.

The presence of expensive cars at the scene also led to anger over wealth and accountability. Reflecting a common sentiment online, one user commented that if you are rich, you can do anything in this country.

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Following the online backlash, the Bharalumukh Police launched an inquiry. They identified the event as a 42nd birthday party organized for Karabi Boruah by her husband, Goutam Boruah, who is a resident of North Guwahati. Investigators confirmed that the gathering took place at around 12:10 AM and included a group of their friends.

Police have now registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for acts that endanger public safety and obstruct public movement. Officials have questioned the couple along with twelve other people who were allegedly present at the party.

As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities have also impounded four vehicles used during the event, including a Land Rover Defender, a Mercedes-Benz, a Mahindra Scorpio, and a Honda City. Police stated that they are collecting further evidence to determine the responsibility of each individual involved and that appropriate legal action will follow.



(With inputs from Ratnadip Choudhury)