To Save Man From Drowning, Haryana Cop Jumps Into Faridabad Yamuna Canal

Constable Lukman Khan will be awarded with a cash prize and an appreciation letter: Police

A Haryana policeman, posted with the Gurugram Crime Branch, on Sunday saved a man from drowning in a Faridabad canal, police said.

According to a senior police officer, a Crime Branch team of Sector 39, headed by its chief Rajkumar, were on their way to conduct a raid in Faridabad.

The team saw a man drowning in the Yamuna canal in Faridabad and people gathered there were shouting for help to rescue the man.

"Constable Lukman Khan, who was part of the Crime Branch team, took off his uniform and jumped into the canal and saved the man," the police said in a statement in Gurgaon.

Advertisement

"Constable Khan will be soon awarded with a cash prize and an appreciation letter," the officer said, quoting Gurugram's Commissioner of Police KK Rao.

The rescued man was identified as Mangal Singh, a resident of Sihi village in Faridabad.

Police were investigating how Mangal Singh fell into the canal.

For more Gurgaon stories, click here.