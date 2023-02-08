No Gurugram Traffic Restrictions Tomorrow For President's Visit: Cops

Gurugram traffic: President Murmu is going to Om Shanti Retreat Centre, off the Delhi-Jaipur highway, to attend a national convention for women

No Gurugram Traffic Restrictions Tomorrow For President's Visit: Cops

There will be no traffic restrictions in Gurugram tomorrow, the police said

New Delhi:

There will be no traffic restrictions in Gurugram tomorrow when President Droupadi Murmu goes to an official event on the outskirts, the administration of the city in Haryana said today.

Earlier in the day, the police said traffic would be restricted on the Delhi-Jaipur highway for six hours.

President Murmu is going to Om Shanti Retreat Centre, off the Delhi-Jaipur highway, to attend a national convention for women. The Brahma Kumaris, a women-led spiritual organization, runs the 28-acre retreat about 40 km from the city centre in Gurugram.

The Gurugram administration said they have made alternative arrangements for smooth traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur highway tomorrow. They said the highway is not shut for motorists.

There could be minor stoppages at some points on the highway to ensure the President's cavalcade passes securely, the traffic police said, adding they will deploy teams at key intersections to manage traffic.

Featured Video Of The Day

More Expensive Loans? RBI's Rate Hike Impact Explained
.