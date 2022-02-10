Roof Of Gurgaon Building Collapses, Many Feared Trapped, Rescue Ops On

Rescue operations are underway.

The roof of a residential highrise reportedly collapsed in Gurugram's Sector 109 on Thursday evening and several people are feared to be trapped in the incident.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been rushed to the Chintels Paradiso housing complex, the site of the mishap and rescue operations are underway.

According to Kaushal Kumar, a resident in the building, the incident took place around about 6 pm in the D Tower of the apartment and six floors of the building had collapsed.

A portion of the roof of the sixth floor of D tower of Chintels Paradiso housing complex in Gurugram's Sector 109 has collapsed. Administrative officers and NDRF & SDRF teams are on the spot. Rescue operation is underway: Haryana Govt pic.twitter.com/JOn3AeHjEr — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2022

"The drawing room area from the sixth to the first floor collapsed. Some area is still gradually falling off," he said.

Further, he informed that four families lived in the tower, and only two of the six flats were vacant.