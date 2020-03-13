Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Jail For Sexually Assaulting Girl In Gurgaon

The girl's mother had filed a complaint a day after the incident, cops said (Representational)

A court in Gurgaon sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a girl last year and fined him Rs 30,000, police said on Friday.

Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said on February 2 last year, when the 5-year-old girl's parents were not home, the convict Ramavtaar, lured her with money and took her to a deserted place where he sexually assaulted her.

"Next day, the girl's mother found swelling on her private parts after which they informed the police," he said.

Ramavtaar was convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced to 10 years in prison, the Gurgaon police PRO said.