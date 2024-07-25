Man, 75, Gets 3-Year Jail Term For Sexually Assaulting 5-Year-Old Girl

A 75-year-old man was sentenced to three years in jail by a special POCSO court in Bhiwandi in Thane district on Thursday.

On November 9, 2011, Maunuddin Ajijulla Ansari had lured a 5-year-old girl, who resided close by, to his house in Kidwai Nagar and sexually assaulted her, special public prosecutor Vijay Munde said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the child narrated her ordeal to her parents.

Special POCSO Judge NK Karande sentenced Ansari to three years rigorous imprisonment and also fined him Rs 5,000.

Ten prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial, advocate Munde informed.



