Man Robbed At Gunpoint, His Car, Phone, Cash Taken: Gurugram Police

Three men allegedly held an e-commerce firm employee at gun point and robbed him of his car here, police said on Friday.

Santosh Yadav, an area manager, was returning home post midnight on Wednesday in Sector 95 from an office party in Sector 29 when the incident occurred, they said.

"After the party, I dropped a colleague at his house. When I reached near Arvy Hospital, a Santro rammed into my Celerio from behind. I stopped my car but they drove on. I drove a little and stopped near Hayatpur to check my car. In the meantime, the three arrived back in their Santro and one them held me at gunpoint and took away my car, mobile and other valuables," Yadav, a native of Deoria in Uttar Pradesh, said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against the three accused under Section 392 (robbery), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Sector 10A police station.

"We are on the job and are reviewing the CCTV footage of the area. We hope to nab the accused soon," inspector Arvind Kumar, SHO of Sector 10A police station, said.