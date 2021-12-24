Taxi-Driver Arrested In West Bengal For Killing Girlfriend: Gurgaon Police

An FIR was registered and a probe was initiated. (Representational)

A 36-year-old taxi driver was arrested near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal for allegedly killing his girlfriend over her refusal to marry him in September, police said on Friday.

Gurugram police arrested the accused from Fulwari Chowk along the international border in the eastern state on Thursday. He was produced in a city court on Friday and sent to two days police remand for interrogation.

Shafikul Islam, a native of West Bengal, was living with his wife in Gurugram. On September 23, the body of 25-year-old Nargis Khatun from West Bengal was found in a locality in South City-1 area of the district, police said.

Khatun was last seen with the taxi driver, who had gone missing.

The victim's father lodged a complaint and told the police that his daughter went to buy milk but did not return home. The following day, he checked CCTV footage from a nearby shop that showed his daughter with the accused Shafikul Islam.

An FIR was registered and a probe was initiated.

On Thursday, the crime unit and Sector 31 police team led by Inspector Anand Yadav caught the accused in West Bengal, around one kilometre ahead of the international border with Bangladesh.

"The arrested accused has been married three times and again pressured the victim to marry him. When she refused to do so, he killed her. We are questioning the accused further," said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime) Gurugram.