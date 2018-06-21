Gurgaon Woman Shot At Autorickshaw Driver After Argument Over Parking Police said the autorickshaw driver, identified as Sunil, had parked his vehicle on the roadside when Sapna asked him to take his vehicle away.

A 34-year-old woman allegedly fired at an autorickshaw driver today after an argument over parking space on the roadside in Gurgaon. The driver said he moved in the nick of time. He also alleged that the woman's husband slapped him. The couple has been arrested.



Some locals recorded the entire incident, which occurred in the morning in Bhawani Enclave area, on their mobile phones and later reported to the police.



The accused is identified as Sapna. She and her husband Bhure were arrested from the spot and a case has been registered against them in Sector 9 police station. Another person who was with them at the time of the incident was absconding, police said.



"We have booked the woman and her husband and the investigation is underway. A manhunt is on to arrest the third accused," ACP Rajiv Kumar said.



He said the autorickshaw driver, identified as Mr Sunil , had parked his vehicle on the roadside when Sapna asked him to take his vehicle away. When Mr Sunil refused, a fight ensued, which led to the incident.



"Sunil, an auto driver had parked his vehicle on the roadside. Sapna asked him to take the vehicle away from the road. Following which Sunil placed the vehicle on the edge of the road. Then both involved in a quarrel," Mr Kumar added.



Narrating the incident, Mr Sunil alleged that Sapna put a gun on his forehead and fired at him. He said, "Sapna was so aggressive that she pulled out a pistol and put it on my forehead. I managed to move at the right time when she fired".



With inputs from PTI





