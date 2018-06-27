Family Alleges Woman Died In Gurgaon's Max Hospital Due To Negligence

The hospital said despite all possible care, she succumbed to multiple organ failure (File Photo)

Family members of a woman, who underwent a heart surgery at the Max hospital here, alleged that she died today due to negligence of the hospital administration.

They claimed that the hospital administration let doctors, nurses, other staff and patients' kin to enter the intensive care unit (ICU) wearing shoes that led to spreading of infection and eventually the woman's death.

However, the hospital administration claimed that the woman remained critical after the surgery, she was on ventilator support and dialysis intermittently.

Neelam Verma was admitted to the Max hospital in Sushant Lok on June 5 and a heart surgery was conducted on her on June 9.

Her relative Pintu Verma claimed that she was reacting till the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday after being shifted from the operation theater to the ICU.

"We had met Neelam after her heart surgery. She was responding well. The doctors suggested us to go home as the medical staff will take care of the patient. At 1.20 am, we received a phone call about her death," he said.

He alleged that the hospital administration allowed doctors, nurses, other staff and even outsiders to enter the ICU wearing shoes.

"We had objected to this but the hospital, despite knowing that such a practice could spread infection in the ICU, gave an excuse and said people entering ICU wearing shoes was a regular practice," the relative alleged.

The Doctors had initially said the treatment would cost around Rs 4 lakh. The hospital has charged Rs 16 lakh after the surgery, he said.

"We have lodged a complaint with the sector 29 police station for Neelam's death due to medical negligence and also filed complaint with the Gurgaon civil surgeon," he said.

When contacted, the hospital administration said the patient had a rheumatic heart disease with severe mitral valve issues.

Despite all possible care and efforts, she succumbed to a multiple organ failure on June 26.

"The patient had previously undergone an open heart surgery at a reputed government hospital in 1996. She had come with a condition of severe breathlessness on June 5. Investigations revealed that she also had a chronic liver disease as a consequence of a long-standing condition of heart failure.

"The patient underwent a high risk cardiac surgery on June 9 after multiple tests and detailed counselling on the high risk factors and due consent. The patient remained critical post operatively, on ventilator support and dialysis intermittently. The family was briefed on her criticality on a daily basis," a statement from the hospital said.

It added, "Normal attire is acceptable on visits/rounds. A doctor needs to change into sterile scrubs, wear masks, caps and gloves only when a bed-side procedure has to be carried out."

