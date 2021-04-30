Apollo, Max Hospitals Confirm Rollout Of Vaccine Tomorrow For 18+

Centre said it will continue vaccinating those above 45 (File)

Apollo and Max Hospitals will start vaccinating those between 18 and 44 across the country from tomorrow.

Apollo says it will use Covishield shots.

"Realizing the criticality of vaccinating the citizens to mitigate the impact of the second wave of Covid infections, Apollo Hospitals has taken the initiative and made arrangements to procure the vaccines directly from the manufacturers, as per the government directive," the group said in a press statement.

From tomorrow, all above 18 can be vaccinated but several states have said they do not have vaccine supplies to start the drive.

In the latest phase of the nationwide inoculation drive that started in January, vaccine-makers will sell 50 per cent of their doses to the state government and private companies at higher rates while providing the rest to the Centre at existing rates.

Many states have complained about the differential pricing and say they have been told by the manufacturers that stocks will arrive later.

The Centre says it will continue vaccinating those above 45. Effectively, those between 18 and 44 may need to wait for now.

Private hospitals have to buy vaccines at up to Rs 1,200 per dose.

Serum announced a price of Rs 400 rupees for states and Rs 600 for private hospitals, Bharat Biotech set the prices at Rs 600 and Rs 1,200 a dose.

This is the highest price across the world for Covishield - the Indian name for the vaccine developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca.

Both companies later slashed the prices for state governments.

Apollo said the vaccines would be administered to those who have registered on the CoWIN app and have made an appointment for the vaccine jab at Apollo Hospitals.

"The vaccination program will begin with limited quantities and be ramped up in the weeks ahead. Apollo Hospitals will also be organizing special camps for corporates," said the statement.