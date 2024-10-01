Rajinikanth Admitted To Hospital In Chennai: Sources

Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai late Monday night.

Superstar Rajinikanth has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai late Monday night. Hospital sources said that a heart-related procedure has been scheduled for Tuesday. His condition, they said, was stable.

There has been no official statement yet from the hospital or the family.

The 76-year-old actor has been busy with two films - Vettaiyan by Director Gnanavel Raja, slated for October 10 release and Coolie by Lokesh Kanagaraj. He had returned to Chennai only a few days ago.

A decade ago, the superstar had undergone a kidney transplant in Singapore. Recently, he opted out of his much talked about political plunge citing health reasons.