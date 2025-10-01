Video: Fireworks Set Off From Scorpio On Delhi Highway, Cops Hunt For Driver

It's festive season in India, and it's not an uncommon sight to find people pulling off extremely dangerous stunts on the road for social media clout. One such incident has emerged from Gurugram.

The incident, which occurred on the Dwarka Expressway on September 23, involves bursting fireworks from the roof of a Mahindra Scorpio while a Hyundai Creta records the act.

A Look At The Viral Video

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It was recorded by a passerby who was travelling behind the Scorpio and the Creta.

Fireworks could be seen launching from the roof of the Scorpio while a man was filming the act from the sunroof of the Creta.

Bursting Fireworks To Celebrate Car Purchase?

On September 27, a user of the social media platform X named @iammayankk shared a post of the video and highlighted that the Scorpio had a temporary number plate.

The user said that the fireworks were presumably being burst to celebrate the purchase of the car.

The user also shared a photo of Creta's number plate from where the act was being recorded.

This matter has been forwarded to concerned for necessary action. — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) September 27, 2025

Reacting to the X post, the Gurugram Police said, "This matter has been forwarded to the concerned team for necessary action."

However, there has been no update on this case yet.

On being asked about what action should be taken against incidents like these, Gurugram Police told NDTV on Wednesday that strict action will be taken against people involved in such acts.

(With inputs from Sahil Manchanda in Haryana)