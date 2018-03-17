Carcass Of 12 Puppies With Heads Smashed Found In Vacant Plots In Gurgaon "We found bricks from the place and which were probably used to smash their heads," the police said.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The police has filed an FIR under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (Representational) Gurgaon: On the complaint of an NGO, Gurgaon police has registered an FIR against unknown people for allegedly killing 12 puppies and burying them in a vacant plots in DLF phase one area here, the police said today.



According to the police, the incident came to light after a resident of DLF phase one contacted the NGO on March 13 about disappearance of the puppies she used to feed daily.



Amita Singh, the president of NGO -- Walk for Animal Habitat -- said heads of the 12 dogs were smashed with stones and buried in the vacant plots.



"We found bricks from the place and which were probably used to smash their heads," Singh said.



According to Khatri, "On March 13, I could not find the puppies. I searched the entire locality and found carcass of a puppy half buried in a vacant plot. Later, we found more puppies buried adjacent to that place."



A senior police official said, "An FIR under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of IPC has been registered against unknown persons. Investigation is underway."



On the complaint of an NGO, Gurgaon police has registered an FIR against unknown people for allegedly killing 12 puppies and burying them in a vacant plots in DLF phase one area here, the police said today.According to the police, the incident came to light after a resident of DLF phase one contacted the NGO on March 13 about disappearance of the puppies she used to feed daily.Amita Singh, the president of NGO -- Walk for Animal Habitat -- said heads of the 12 dogs were smashed with stones and buried in the vacant plots."We found bricks from the place and which were probably used to smash their heads," Singh said. According to Khatri, "On March 13, I could not find the puppies. I searched the entire locality and found carcass of a puppy half buried in a vacant plot. Later, we found more puppies buried adjacent to that place."A senior police official said, "An FIR under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of IPC has been registered against unknown persons. Investigation is underway."