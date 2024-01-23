5 Arrested For Firing In Air, Threatening To Kill Man Outside Gurugram Club

The police action came on the complaint of an employee of Waka-Waka club.

Five people were arrested for allegedly firing shots in the air and threatening to kill a person on duty for not allowing entry into the club in DLF Phase 1 area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the complaint, the person was manning the club's gate Saturday night, when some people in drunken state came in two cars and insisted on being allowed inside, said police.

"I refused them entry into the club because one of them was injured also. Just then, one of the youth fired a shot in the air and threatened to kill me before driving away," the person said in his complainant, according to police.

The matter was booked under sections of IPC and Arms Act at DLF Phase 1 Police Station on Sunday.

On Monday, a team of Sector 39 crime unit arrested five people from Sector 45 area, police said.

The five arrested were identified as Himanshu Sharma, Amarjeet, Lokesh, Ankit Kumar, all of them residents of Sonepat, and Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Panipat, they said.

"One of the accused, Amarjeet, also has a criminal record with a case of Arms Act already registered against him in Sonepat. We have recovered two cars from their possession and are questioning them," said Gurugram Police Spokesprson Subhash Boken.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)