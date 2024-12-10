Video: Drunk Man Throws Crude Bombs At Gurugram Nightclub, Arrested

At 5:15 am, a drunk man stopped outside a nightclub in sector-29 of Gurugram and tossed a crude bomb at the venue. It was followed by another explosion a few seconds later. The incident was caught on CCTV and the man has been arrested, the police said.

The accused identified as Sachin, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, and the police have recovered two country-made bombs and weapons from his possession.

Few people were present outside the Human Night Club in Gurugram, but no casualties were reported. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the police later arrived at the spot and two people were arrested. The cops suspect the involvement of gangsters in the incident.

The bomb disposal team of Gurugram Police recovered the crude bombs and defused them, Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Gurugram Police, said.

"The Crime Branch and Special Task Force (STF) team of the Haryana Police were interrogating the accused," Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

