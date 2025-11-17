Boy, 5, Gets Locked In Gurugram House, Falls From 22nd Floor Asking For Help

A five-year-old boy died after falling from the 22nd floor balcony of a high-rise society in sector 62 here, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the incident took place at Pioneer Presidia Society in sector 62 around 5:30 pm on Saturday, when the boy, Rudra Tej Singh, was at home at the care of a domestic help.

His father, Prakash Chandra -- a builder by profession -- and mother, a doctor, were not at their residence when the five-year-old boy returned home with the domestic help after playing on the society grounds.

As soon as he got out of the lift, he ran inside the flat and the main gate got locked from the inside. This prevented the domestic help from entering. Finding himself alone, the child went to the flat's balcony and climbed onto a clothes bar to call for help, the police said.

During this, he lost balance and fell from the balcony of the 22nd floor flat, they added.

Society residents rushed the child to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A senior police officer said it was an unfortunate accident. The police have lodged a report of the incident and handed over the body to kin after postmortem examination on Sunday, he added.

