Balconies Collapse, Gurugram Society Residents Chase Away Labourers Sent For Barricading

A row erupted at the Chintels Paradiso society in Sector 109 here when a few residents chased away the labourers who had come there to barricade the housing project's Tower D in the wake of three balconies collapsing.

A resident said the labourers had been sent by the builder to cordon off access to the tower after Sunday's collapse, but some residents sent them away saying any such barricading must be monitored by the administration.

After the row, the builder proceeded with a temporary barricading of the entire Phase I, including Tower D, with ropes.

Manoj Singh, a resident of the society, favoured the barricading saying it will only protect people from going near the unsafe tower.

J N Yadav, Chintels India Vice President, said the barricading had been ordered by the district administration, but one or two people objected.

He said one of the people who objected was a retired woman officer, who chased away the labourers, despite other residents wanting the barricading of the unsafe part.

Six floors of Tower D of Chintels Paradiso society had collapsed partially on February 10, 2022, leading to the death of two women residents. Since then, the building site has been a matter of dispute between the builder and residents.

In November, four balconies of the same unsafe tower collapsed. Three more collapsed on Sunday night.

