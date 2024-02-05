Man, 77, Found Dead At Rented Villa In Goa, Murder Suspected

A case has been registered and we are further looking into the incident.

A 77-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his rented villa in North Goa's Marra in a suspected robbery bid on Sunday, police said.

According to officials, on Sunday, Seema Singh reported the death of NS Dhillon residing in Orda Candolim at Villa Horizon Azura in Marra, Pilerne under suspicious circumstances.

Following information, a team of police reached the spot and recovered the victim's body from his room. There were injuries on the body.

Officials said that prima facie it appears to be a case of robbery and murder.

Although Dhillon lived alone, he frequently hosted guests, including the night before his death. The examination revealed missing jewellery, a mobile phone, and a rented car belonging to Dhillon, they said.

Further investigation led to the tracking of the missing rent-a-car in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai, where a group of people have been detained by the Crime Branch on suspicion.

A Goa Police Team is en route to Mumbai to take custody of the suspects. Based on the gathered facts and circumstances.

A case has been registered and we are further looking into the incident, they added.

