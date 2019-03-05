Mumbai Woman Arrested For Fake Bomb Threat At Goa Restaurant: Police

Police said she disclosed the fake call was to make the restaurant management suffer losses. (FILE)

A 23-year-old woman from Mumbai was arrested in Goa's Calangute for a fake bomb threat at a local restaurant on Tuesday.

The woman, a resident of Mumbai's Malad West, was holidaying in Goa when she and a friend had an argument with the waiter of a restaurant, police inspector Jivba Dalvi told reporters in Panaji.

Police said she later went and made a fake call claiming there was a bomb in the restaurant. The restaurant had to be hurriedly evacuated "creating panic among the public and the management", Mr Dalvi said.

"The quick reaction team of the Anti-Terrorist Squad was also called to the spot. Their search of the premises revealed that the call was a hoax," the official said, adding that the caller was identified based on her subscriber details and a search of the area surrounding the hotel.

"The accused has disclosed that she had made a hoax call to make the restaurant management suffer losses," Mr Dalvi said.

The accused has been booked under sections 182 (false information), 505(1)(b) (incite to commit offence) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.