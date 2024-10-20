More Flights Receive Bomb Threats, Emergency Landing Protocols Activated

Several flights across India received bomb threats again today

Several flights across India received bomb threats yet again today, prompting the authorities to activate emergency protocols and pilots to land their aircraft before reaching their destinations. Several Vistara and Akasa Air flights received bomb threat calls, their spokespersons said.

One of the Air Akasa flights that received the bomb threat was flying from Lucknow to Mumbai.

"Some of our flights scheduled to operate on October 20, 2024 have received security alerts today. Akasa Air emergency response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with security and regulatory authorities," a spokesperson of Akasa Air said.

"We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities and Akasa Air teams on the ground are ready to assist in ensuring the safety and comfort of passengers."

A Vistara spokesperson said they got security threats on social media for six Vistara flights scheduled to operate today. These include flight Nos. UK25 (Delhi to Frankfurt), UK106 (Singapore to Mumbai), UK146 (Bali to Delhi), UK116 (Singapore to Delhi), UK110 (Singapore to Pune), and UK107 (Mumbai to Singapore).

The airport in Karnataka's Belagavi also received two threat emails yesterday and one today. The police and the bomb squad checked the airport, after which they determined it to be a hoax mail.

Another flight made an emergency landing in Rajasthan's Udaipur today, following a bomb threat message.