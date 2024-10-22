Analysis: How Hoax Bomb Threats Are Damaging India's Aviation Industry

Tracking down hoaxers presents a challenge as there are no legal provisions to deal with such threats

India's aviation industry is going through a nightmare of flight disruptions after a series of bomb threats that turned out to be fake. The government has launched crisis management efforts after more than 130 hoax calls in nine days. On October 20, airlines in India received as many as 24 bomb threats.

The hoax callers have targeted Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air, Alliance Air and even international flights. Some threats were sent via social media and emails, others were found written in lavatories. Several domestic and international flights were diverted or were forced to make emergency landings, which caused panic among flyers. Checks by bomb squads, causing flight disruptions, have also hit airlines financially.

The hoax bomb calls have been attributed to factors ranging from malicious intent and attention-seeking to mental health issues, disruption of business operations or pranking. Airlines are not new to such bomb hoaxes, but the sheer frequency of the calls this time is astonishing and debilitating.

Flying hassles

A Vistara flight from Frankfurt with 147 passengers and crew had to make an emergency landing in Mumbai and go through security checks in an isolation bay after a bomb scare.

Similarly, an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York had to be diverted to Delhi, evacuated and combed for any bomb. The plane was required to dump nearly 100 tonnes of jet fuel to ensure a safe landing, which cost the airline around Rs 10 million - a huge waste. It was reported that the total cost of the diversion, including accommodation for passengers, grounding of the aircraft and crew replacements, would likely exceed Rs 30 million.

An emergency landing following a bomb threat is also an ordeal for passengers. "Evacuating passengers at the earliest is not easy. It could result in minor injuries if extra precaution is not exercised. The entire baggage is offloaded and screened. It takes a lot of time," says Atanu Guru, strategy and aviation expert.

"The harassed passengers wait without a clue of what turn their travel plan might take. Besides being time consuming, the process is expensive and eats into the bottom line of the airline. In some cases, it might affect the sustainability of the airline," he adds.

Authorities' response

Alarmed by the fake bomb threats, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) held a meeting with CEOs and representatives of airlines in Delhi on October 19. The civil aviation ministry is planning strict rules to prevent such incidents. For one, those behind hoax calls can be put on the no-fly list.

"There is some information about who is behind the hoax threats and the BCAS is looking at ways and mechanism to fix it," informed an official of the aviation security body on the condition of anonymity.

The bomb threats were also discussed in a meeting of the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, which is headed by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha. "It's a matter of concern for all, especially the passengers and the airlines. The civil aviation ministry and the BCAS are acting on it," Mr Jha said.

The investigation report and the action taken will be submitted to the standing committee.

With easy access to social media and VPN (virtual private network) services, it has become fairly easy for troublemakers to send out anonymous bomb threats, while making it difficult for the security agencies to track them.

The government is also looking at incorporating anti-hoax provisions that are in operation in other countries. Guidelines from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) are also being studied. They are also looking at the cybersecurity aspect of the threat.

About any specific pattern in the bomb threats, Mr Guru says, "No matter where the threats are emanating from, they are targeted at Indian carriers. They are certainly not one-off incidents and appear to be one of the mechanisms of a larger sinister design by forces inimical to India's national interests. These are attempts at maligning and defaming Indian brands, thereby trying to derail the India growth story."

At the moment, tracking down hoaxers presents a challenge as there are no legal provisions dealing only with hoax bomb threats; they are treated according to the country's criminal laws. There are SOP (standard operating procedures) and security protocols, but only for the aftermath of such threats. There is not much in existing rules to prevent or deter hoax calls to aircraft.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the authorities had no choice but to take every threat seriously, as it is a question of lives.

"Enhancing vigil, expanding intelligence networks and seeking international cooperation would certainly help mitigate the challenge. Sources of threat could be from any corner of the world. Identifying, tracking and apprehending the offenders would largely depend on the degree of cooperation that other countries are willing to extend to India," says Mr Guru.

More than 150 million passengers flew domestically in India last year, according to the civil aviation ministry. The flight chaos caused by hoax callers is not only a financial strain but also threatens to have an adverse impact on the tourism industry.

