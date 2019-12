Mother Of Briton Raped, Murdered Tweets To Irish PM On 'Slow' Goa Trial

The 28-year-old was found raped and murdered in Canacona village of South Goa (File)

The mother of Irish-born British citizen Danielle McLaughlin, who was found murdered in Goa in 2017, on Monday tweeted to Ireland Prime Minister Leo Varadkar about the "slow pace" of the trial.

Mr Varadkar, who traces his roots to Varad in the Malvan tehsil of Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, is on a private visit to India and arrived in Goa on Monday to ring in the New Year.

Ms McLaughlin (28) was found raped and murdered in Canacona village of South Goa in March 2017, and a local youth Vikat Bhagat was arrested and is now facing trial in the district court.

Her mother Andrea Brannigan tweeted, "While enjoying in Goa, Irish PM should discuss the rape/murder case of Irish national Danielle McLaughlin and why the trial is going far too slowly despite being fast tracked? Is very shameful if he doesn't do anything about it".

0ne year ago today i met @LeoVaradkar and he promised me changes well i am still sitting today in the same position they have only sent the embassy to goa twice the rest of their promises didnt happen @derryjournal@PadraigMacL@dfatirl@Pat_theCopepic.twitter.com/Yq0GNfrOLk — Andrea (@Andreabmcl28) September 11, 2019

Ms Brannigan had earlier met Mr Varadkar in September last year with a set of demands, and had tweeted in September this year that they remained unfulfilled.

She tweeted at the time, "One year ago today, I met @LeoVaradkar and he promised me changes. Well, I am still sitting today in the same position they have only sent the embassy to goa twice the rest of their promise didn't happen."