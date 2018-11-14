Manohar Parrikar Stable, Recovering, Says Official

Maohar Parrikar has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar's condition is stable and he is recovering, a government official said on Wednesday.

There was speculation on social media that Mr Parrikar's condition was deteriorating.

Mr Parrikar, 62, is recuperating at his private residence near Panaji since he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

He has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment.

"Posts on social media about his health are rumours. He is stable and recovering," a senior official in the Chief Minister's Office told.

