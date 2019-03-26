Campaigning Near Churches On Good Friday Banned In Goa By Poll Officials

Parties expressed fear that campaigning near churches on Good Friday could hurt Christian sentiments

Political parties will not be allowed to campaign in areas close to churches on Good Friday, which falls on April 19, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Kunal has instructed.

The Christian holy day comes just days ahead of April 23, when the state will have polls for two Lok Sabha seats and bypolls for three Assembly constituencies.

As per the minutes of the meeting, parties expressed fear that campaigning near churches of the occasion of Good Friday could cause law and order problems and also hurt the sentiments of Christians.

Election Commission officials expressed confidence that all arrangements, including police deployment, had been made to ensure law and order was maintained for polls in the coastal state.

