"Good Friday Inspires Us To Cherish Kindness, Compassion": PM Modi

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus.

"Good Friday Inspires Us To Cherish Kindness, Compassion": PM Modi
PM Modi's message on Good Friday let's cherish kindness, compassion, and a large heart.
New Delhi:

On Good Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the day inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion and always be large-hearted.

PM Modi said on X, "On Good Friday, we remember the sacrifice of Jesus Christ. This day inspires us to cherish kindness, compassion and always be large-hearted. May the spirit of peace and togetherness always prevail.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

