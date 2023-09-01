Goa Man Kills Girlfriend A Day After She Files Complaint Against Him: Cops

Police had earlier allowed accused to leave after warning him. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man allegedly stabbed his estranged girlfriend to death and dumped her body in a ghat in neighbouring Maharashtra a day after she lodged a police complaint against him, Goa police said on Friday.

The police have arrested Prakash Chunchwad after he confessed to killing his estranged girlfriend Kamakshi Naik (30) at her house in Porvorim near here on Thursday, a senior police official said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Naik had lodged complaint against the accused at Mapusa police station following a quarrel, he said.

The police have managed to recover Naik's body from Amboli ghat in Maharashtra, around 80 km from the scene of crime, he said, adding that a car used to transport the body has also been seized.

As per the preliminary probe, Chunchwad had quarrelled with Naik in Mapusa town on Wednesday, after which she lodged a police complaint and a non-cognisable offence was registered against the accused, he said.

The police allowed Chunchwad to leave after warning him against interfering with the victim, the official said.

However, the accused allegedly went to the victim's flat the next day and in an ensuing argument, stabbed her to death, he said.

He later transported the body to Amboli ghat and dumped it there, he said.

The death came to light when a member of the victim's family went to her house and found blood stains on the premises and lodged a complaint at Porvorim police station, the official said.

