Goa Bans Fish Imports From States Till Month End After Formalin Scare

"A formal notification will be issued by evening. The decision has been taken as a measure of abundant caution," Manohar Parrikar told a press conference.

Goa | | Updated: July 18, 2018 14:47 IST
Import of fish from neighbouring states is banned until July end. (Representational)

Panaji: 

The Goa government has banned the import of fish from neighbouring states until July end in the wake of a controversy over the use of formalin in fish consignments, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Wednesday.

"A formal notification will be issued by evening. The decision has been taken as a measure of abundant caution," Mr Parrikar told a press conference.

Mr Parrikar said that once the annual ban on fishing in Goa ends on July 31, and fishing officially resumes on August 1, there will be no issue of fish shortage in the state.

