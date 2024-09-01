Goa Cop, Lifeguard Arrested For Trying To Kidnap Toddler For Ransom

A police constable and a lifeguard were arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a one-and-half-year-old boy for ransom in Pernem in North Goa, an official said on Sunday.

Constable Nikesh Chari, attached to the India Reserve Battalion of the state police, and Sanjay Narevkar, lifeguard with Drishti Marine, were held in Kargao village on Saturday, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

"They attempted to kidnap the toddler while he was playing in the gallery of his house on Friday night. The duo arrived on a two-wheeler and Chari picked up the child. However, the child's grandfather raised an alarm, prompting neighbours to rush there. They caught Chari but Narvekar managed to flee," Dalvi said.

"Narvekar, who hails from Vengurla in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, was held later. They have been charged with kidnapping and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Goa Children's Act. The accused have told us they planned to extort money from the child's parents," the Deputy SP informed.

