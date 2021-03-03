Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Gets First Covid Vaccine Dose

Pramod Sawant said people should not be afraid of taking the vaccine.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant received his first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 at a primary health centre on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old politician is a trained medical doctor and comes under the category of health professionals.

A nurse explained the inoculation procedure to Mr Sawant before he received the jab at the primary health centre in Sankhalim in North Goa district.

Talking to reporters after getting inoculated, Mr Sawant said people should not be afraid of taking the vaccine.

"I took the jab to bolster people's trust in the vaccine," he said, adding that there are no major complaints from people who have received the vaccine shots.

Mr Sawant said even after getting vaccinated, people should continue to follow social distancing, wear mask and use sanitiser to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the vaccination drive currently underway in the country.

The nationwide inoculation drive began January 16 and it was expanded on March 1 to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those in the age bracket of 45 to 59 with co-morbidities.