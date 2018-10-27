Manohar Parrikar To Chair Two Meetings At His Residence Next Week

Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar has been suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer. (File)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will chair two official meetings at his private residence in Panaji next week, an official in the chief minister's office said today.

Since he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi and returned to the state on October 14, Mr Parrikar has been recuperating at his residence.

The agenda of the cabinet meeting, to be held at 5 pm on October 31, is yet to be decided, the official said.

He will also chair a meeting of the Investment Promotion Board (IPB) at his residence on October 30 during which certain investment proposals would be discussed, the official added.

The Goa chief minister is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, New York and Delhi.