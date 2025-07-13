Shivraj Chouhan Stops Convoy To Help Man Injured In Road Accident In Bhopal

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday stopped his convoy in Bhopal to assist a youth injured in a road accident and ensured he was rushed to hospital.

According to an official statement, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was enroute to attend a Jain community event in Awadhpuri area when he noticed a crowd gathered near Chetak Bridge.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stopped his convoy at Chetak Bridge to help a young man injured in an accident. He took him to the hospital, ensured proper medical care by sending an official, and coordinated treatment pic.twitter.com/yLzN9CWhWy — IANS (@ians_india) July 13, 2025

"On inquiring, he learnt that a youth had been injured in a road mishap and was lying unattended. He quickly arranged for one of the vehicles in his convoy to rush the injured to a nearby hospital and deputed an official from his team to accompany the injured person," the statement said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke to the hospital's doctor over phone and asked him to give urgent medical attention to the injured person, it added.

