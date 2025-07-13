Advertisement
Shivraj Chouhan Stops Convoy To Help Man Injured In Road Accident In Bhopal

According to an official statement, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was enroute to attend a Jain community event in Awadhpuri area when he noticed a crowd gathered near Chetak Bridge.

Read Time: 1 min
Shivraj Chouhan Stops Convoy To Help Man Injured In Road Accident In Bhopal
Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke to the hospital's doctor over phone
  • Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stopped his convoy in Bhopal to help an injured man
  • The incident occurred near Chetak Bridge while Chouhan was heading to a Jain community event
  • Shivraj Singh Chouhan arranged for a convoy vehicle to take the injured youth to a nearby hospital
Bhopal:

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday stopped his convoy in Bhopal to assist a youth injured in a road accident and ensured he was rushed to hospital.

According to an official statement, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was enroute to attend a Jain community event in Awadhpuri area when he noticed a crowd gathered near Chetak Bridge.

"On inquiring, he learnt that a youth had been injured in a road mishap and was lying unattended. He quickly arranged for one of the vehicles in his convoy to rush the injured to a nearby hospital and deputed an official from his team to accompany the injured person," the statement said.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also spoke to the hospital's doctor over phone and asked him to give urgent medical attention to the injured person, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Shivraj Chouhan, Shivraj Chouhan Cabinet, Shivraj Chouhan Cabinet Meet
