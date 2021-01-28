Draft Rules To Ban Goans' Entry In Casinos Under Study: Chief Minister

Goa government allowed offshore casinos to operate in Mandovi river till March 31, 2021

Draft rules banning entry of Goa residents in casinos are under consideration of the state government, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the assembly today.

The Goa Gambling Act governs casinos and an amendment is required in the legislation to ban entry of local residents in casinos, which are popular with tourists.

Sanguem MLA Prasad Gaonkar sought to know from the government whether rules banning Goans in casinos are in place.

Draft rules banning Goans in casinos are under consideration of the government, the Chief Minister said in a written reply.

The then Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had assured that Goans would be banned from entering casinos by amending the Gambling Act.

In another question, Mr Gaonkar sought to know the status of governments decision to shift off-shore casinos (operating from vessels) away from the Mandovi river near Panaji.

Mr Sawant said the state Home Department has allowed the offshore casinos to operate in the river Mandovi till March 31, 2021, or till an alternate site is notified by the Government, whichever is earlier, subject to condition that such license is in force during such period.

Goa has seven off-shore casinos in the Mandovi and a dozen on-shore casinos operating in different five-star hotels in the tourist state.



