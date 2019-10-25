Cargo Ship With Flammable Liquid Drifts Towards Panaji Amid Storm

The Raj Bhavan is located on a cliff in Dona Paula village near the state capital. (Representational)

An unmanned cargo ship loaded with naphtha is drifting towards the Raj Bhavan near Panaji from close to Mormugao Port Trust, but Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said there was no need to panic.

Pramod Sawant, who chaired a high-level meeting with officials, including North Goa district collector, Captain of Ports and others, said the captain of the unmanned ship would be arrested for dereliction of duty.

The 3,000-tonne capacity tanker was anchored unmanned off Mormugao Port when it started drifting towards the Raj Bhavan at Dona Paula near Panaji on Thursday amid heavy rains and strong winds.

The Raj Bhavan is located on a cliff in Dona Paula village near the state capital.

Talking to reporters on Friday, Pramod Sawant said the ship is currently located 2.5 km away from the Raj Bhavan.

"Action would be initiated against Mormugao Port Trust, the company which owns the ship and also the captain of the vessel," the chief minister said.

He said a private firm has been engaged to ascertain whether there was any spillage of naphtha, a flammable liquid, from the ship.

The shipowner has assured that another vessel would be brought in on October 27 to transfer the fuel material from the drifting tanker, Pramod Sawant said.

"The state government has set up a team of officials to closely monitor the movement of the ship, he said. Pramod Sawant said there was no need to panic as the situation was under control.

The coastal state has been witnessing incessant rains coupled with cyclonic winds since the last three days.

