The Significance Of Raj Thackeray's Homecoming After 2 Decades

Raj Thackeray was seen climbing the steps of Shiv Sena Bhawan today after nearly 20 years. He shared the stage with Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut, the very two leaders whose names were once linked to the phase when Raj Thackeray decided to leave the party.

However, as Sanjay Raut said today, the "undivided Hindu family" came together earlier this year and joined hands politically last week. The objective is clear, to take on the Mahayuti in the upcoming BMC elections.

Despite belonging to the same family, first cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray are considered to have starkly different personalities. Uddhav is generally seen as patient, soft-spoken, and perpetually smiling, while Raj Thackeray is known for his sharp style, aggressive posture, and powerful oratory.

Today's meeting was not just about two brothers coming together, but also about the convergence of two distinct political streams in Maharashtra, interestingly, both now sharing the stage with their former associates who, over time, had turned into rivals.

Returning to Shiv Sena Bhawan after two decades, Raj Thackeray did not appear unfamiliar with the building. This is the very place where his public life began.

"All my memories associated with this building are old ones. I don't know what is where anymore. But the memories of the old Shiv Sena Bhawan are very interesting and give me happiness. If I sit with them, I can narrate many stories from that period," said Raj, speaking of the building.

Earlier, during his address, Sanjay Raut mentioned twice that Raj Thackeray had come to Shiv Sena Bhawan after 20 years. Responding in his trademark style, Raj said, "It feels as if I was kept imprisoned for these 20 years," triggering laughter in a room full of journalists.

Since the Thackeray brothers came together, Raj Thackeray has consistently maintained a tone of respect towards Uddhav Thackeray, despite the fact that the two were once locked in an intense struggle for political space within the party.

Even in July 2025, when they appeared on the same stage for the first time after a long gap, Raj had insisted that Uddhav speak first, acknowledging him as the elder brother.

At marches and delegations taken to the Election Commission as well, where Raj was articulating the stand of the entire delegation, he ensured that Uddhav Thackeray remained at the centre of attention in front of the media.

Today's press conference was yet another example. In Maharashtra's political climate where chair is of paramount importance, Raj Thackeray choosing to sit to his brother's left sends multiple signals, not only about seniority within the family, but also about roles within the new political alignment in the state.

Although Raj Thackeray did not display much emotion on his face, he appeared comfortable in the presence of his brother and his aide Sanjay Raut, who is widely believed to have played a key role in shaping this alliance.

Beyond the political stage, the two brothers have continued to visit each other's homes during festivals, birthdays, and family occasions. This warmth has also reflected in the next generation, which is now seen maintaining similar bonds of mutual interaction.