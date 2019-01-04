70-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman In Goa

The woman told police that the man grabbed her hand and then tried to forcibly hug her.

Goa | | Updated: January 04, 2019 04:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
70-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman In Goa

The man allegedly molested the woman and also attacked her friend with a knife. (Representational)


 

Goa Police arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman and assaulting her friend on Thursday.

"We received a complaint from a lady living in Gauravado, Calangute that the accused grabbed her hand and tried to hug her forcefully. The lady managed to escape. Later her friend went to confront the accused and he attacked him with a knife, police said.

They identified the accused as Agnelo, a resident of Gauravado in Calangute. He has been sent to the Colvale jail.

Police are investigating further.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

goawoman molested

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ind vs AusLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusUpcoming MoviesTata SkyLunar EclipseMi TV

................................ Advertisement ................................