70-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman In Goa

The man allegedly molested the woman and also attacked her friend with a knife. (Representational)

Goa Police arrested a 70-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman and assaulting her friend on Thursday.

"We received a complaint from a lady living in Gauravado, Calangute that the accused grabbed her hand and tried to hug her forcefully. The lady managed to escape. Later her friend went to confront the accused and he attacked him with a knife, police said.

They identified the accused as Agnelo, a resident of Gauravado in Calangute. He has been sent to the Colvale jail.

Police are investigating further.