Woman Dies After Being Allegedly Thrown Off Terrace In Ghaziabad

The woman was pushed off the terrace by a man she would often meet, her husband said in her complaint.

A 35-year-old woman died after she was thrown off the third floor of an apartment in Ghaziabad by an acquaintance following a heated argument, police said Monday.

The incident happened at Lok Priya Vihar colony on Sunday afternoon. She died at a hospital, City Superintendent Police (SP) Shlok Kumar said.

During investigation, it was learnt that the accused had come to meet the victim on Sunday when her husband was away at work. They went to the terrace where they had a heated argument, following which he threw the woman off the terrace and fled from the spot, officials said.

The woman and her husband had rented the flat just 20 days ago. In his complaint, the husband said that she used to meet the acquaintance often.