Woman, 2 Children Crushed To Death By Truck In Ghaziabad: Police

An over speeding truck coming from behind ran over the woman, two children: Police (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman and her two children were crushed to death under the wheels of a truck, while her husband had a narrow escape when they fell off their motorcycle on a road in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday on Delhi-Meerut road near Dagar Vihar colony in Murad Nagar, they said.

After the accident, locals gathered on the road and blocked the traffic. On receiving information, police reached the spot and pacified the infuriated mob.

Ghaziabad senior police official Neeraj Kumar Jadaun told news agency PTI that Asif (30), along with his wife Parveen and two sons -- Rihan (6) and Faizan (3) -- was going back to Rardhana village in Meerut district from Arthala village in Sahibabad area on a motorcycle.

They were returning from a condolence meeting of a relative, he said.

When Asif reached near Murad Nagar, he lost balance of the motorcycle as it collided with some object. While Asif fell on the roadside, his wife and children fell down on the road, the officer said.

He said an over speeding truck coming from behind ran over the woman and the two children.

After the accident, the driver fled leaving the truck, which was seized by police, and Asif was taken for treatment to a nearby hospital, the officer said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to arrest the truck driver, Jadaun added.