Teen Strangled By Mother, Brother In Ghaziabad; Body Stuffed In Bag: Cops

They stuffed the girl's body in a gunny bag and were arrested before they could get rid of it.

A 14-year-old girl was today allegedly strangled by her mother and brother after an argument in Ghaziabad today, the police said.

The girl's mother told the police that she would disobey her and fight with her brother. She added that the family had to change their rented accommodation thrice because the landlords complained about their noisy arguments.

