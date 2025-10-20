US Teen Killed By Stray Bullet While Playing Video Game In Bedroom

A 14-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a stray bullet in Missouri, US. The incident took place on October 8 when D'Uwan Morgan was playing a video game at his residence.

Police said the shooting occurred after a gunfight involving teenagers broke out in the area, according to The NY Post.

The police responded after a ShotSpotter alert and a 911 call reported gunfire in the 10200 block of Hobkirk Drive. When police arrived, they found the teenage boy had been shot at least once and died.

The preliminary investigation indicates an unknown subject or subjects fired shots in the area, and the victim was struck, according to a statement by the police in St Louis County.

He was in his bedroom when two bullets blasted through a windowpane. His mother and two brothers were also at home at the time.

"He was minding his business, doing nothing," one family member said. "Just sitting in his room. And now he's gone."

Neighbours said they saw a group of teenagers near the area when the shooting happened, adding they were wearing masks. The teens were seen hopping over fences and moving quickly between houses right after the gunshots, reported NBC News.

Mary Glaser, a neighbour, said she saw groups of people gathered in the street. After the gunshots, these people scattered quickly, according to the PEOPLE. Two groups of teenagers had been arguing outside before the shooting.

"They were firing at each other," one neighbour told police. "There were no adults - just kids."

Du'wan Morgan graduated from eighth grade five months ago and was about to start ninth grade. His family remembers him as smart, kind, and outdoorsy, enjoying nature, fishing, and spending time outside rather than on screens or in the city.

His aunt described him as a "beautiful, nice kid. He had a bright future ahead of him." After his death, his room is now quiet, and the window where the shooting happened is broken, she said.

She said his mother hasn't been eating or sleeping. "She's completely broken," said his aunt.