Video Of Fight Over Parking Near Delhi Shows A Head Smashed With A Brick

An argument over parking outside a Ghaziabad eatery led to the roadside murder of a 35-year-old man last night. A horrifying video of the crime, recorded by a passer-by, showed a man hitting the victim, Varun, who is seen on the ground after being thrashed.

Varun lived close to the eatery and ran a dairy business. His father is a retired Delhi policeman.

Eyewitnesses said that Varun had parked his car outside the eatery last night. The car was parked in such a way that the doors of the vehicle next to it could not be opened. This triggered an argument between Varun and the occupants of the other car. The altercation soon spiralled into a fight and Varun was brutally assaulted.

The video of the crime, which is now viral, shows Varun on the ground, surrounded by those who had assaulted him. One of them is seen crushing his head with a brick. The 35-year-old was rushed to the hospital, but he died on the way.

The murder in public has sparked concerns regarding the law and order situation in Ghaziabad and the failure of police to check violence on the streets.

Police have said that a case has been registered, and five teams are looking for the accused. Relatives of the victim have, however, alleged inaction and held protests at the local police station.

The incident has also brought under spotlight the serving of liquor in roadside eateries in Ghaziabad that have led to a spate of violent crimes in the recent past.