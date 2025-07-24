Friend Treats Boy To Chhole Bhature, Kills Him For Following Girlfriend On Social Media In UP

He followed his friend's girlfriend on social media, but it enraged his friend, who hatched a plan to kill him. The boy was stabbed to death in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad by his friends for sending a follow request.

Seventeen-year-old Rehan followed his friend, Wasim's, girlfriend on social media. Wasim was angry, and he called Sahil and Rahil to kill Rehan by promising them a liquor party if they helped him, the police said.

The police said Wasim argued with Rehan over following his girlfriend. He then told Sahil and Rahil to call Rehan, who fed him Chole Bhature in Ghaziabad's Loni and then took him to Elaichipur village in the Tronica City area. Then Sahil held the victim's hand, and Wasim stabbed him with a Rampur knife, before fleeing.

Rehan is from Delhi, and his body was found in Elaichipur village on Tuesday. The police have arrested the three accused and recovered the knife used in the murder.